JioPhone Next , the extremely affordable smartphone developed by Reliance Jio and Google, will be available for pre-booking from next week, according to a report. This will be days before the phone breaks cover in the second week of September. However, there is no official confirmation about JioPhone Next bookings starting from next week.

JioPhone Next is scheduled to launch on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ahead of the launch, the company has started preparations for pre-bookings of JioPhone Next, reported 91mobiles. The report said that Jio has initiated talks with retail partners regarding JioPhone Next pre-bookings and more information will be shared with them on coming days.

Earlier this month, the specifications and price of JioPhone Next appeared in a leak. The device is expected to be available at ₹3,499. While this will make JioPhone Next the cheapest smartphone in the world, Jio could further sweeten the deal with bundled packs.

In line with earlier leaks, the JioPhone Next is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor under the hood, with 4G capabilities. The device is expected to come with a choice of 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. In terms of internal storage options, Jio might launch a 16GB variant and 32GB variant.

The JioPhone Next will run a custom version of Android 11 built by Google specifically for smartphones with entry-level specs. The device is tipped to get a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution. The device will have a 13MP camera at the back and a 8MP camera up front. The camera is also rumoured to feature India-specific Snapchat filters.

The phone will also get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Google Assistant, screen reader, language translator and more.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced JioPhone Next at the conglomerate's annual general meeting in June.

