Jio's 8th anniversary bonanza: Telcom rolls out exclusive recharge offers with extra data, OTT access, and more

Reliance Jio celebrates its 8th anniversary with exclusive offers for mobile customers from September 5 to 10. Subscribers can enjoy benefits worth ₹700 on select recharge plans, including access to 10 OTT platforms and Zomato Gold membership, enhancing their digital experience.

According to Reliance Jio’s announcement, these plans cater to different data needs and durations. (Bloomberg)

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has rolled out exclusive offers for its mobile customers in celebration of its 8th anniversary. As part of this special occasion, Jio is providing attractive deals on select recharge plans, available between September 5 and September 10.

Offer details

Subscribers who opt for the quarterly recharge plans priced at 899 or 999, or the annual plan priced at 3599 during this promotional period, will receive benefits worth 700. According to Reliance Jio’s announcement, these plans cater to different data needs and durations. The 899 and 999 plans come with a daily data allowance of 2GB, with validity extending over 90 days and 98 days, respectively. The 3599 plan, on the other hand, offers a higher daily data limit of 2.5GB, spanning an entire year with 365 days of validity.

The added incentives, which form part of the anniversary offers, include a range of perks valued at 700. Among them is access to 10 OTT platforms and an additional 10GB data package, valid for 28 days, which alone is worth 175. Furthermore, subscribers will also receive athree month Gold membership to Zomato at no extra cost and AJIO shopping vouchers worth 500, applicable on purchases over 2999.

Reliance Jio, which was launched eight years ago with an ambitious goal to revolutionize India’s digital landscape, has played a pivotal role in making high-speed internet and digital services affordable for millions across the country. Since its inception, Jio has emerged as a significant force in India’s digital transformation, boasting over 490 million users today.

The special anniversary offers underscore Jio’s commitment to providing its customers with value-added services, enhancing the overall digital experience. These offers are exclusively available from September 5 to September 10, allowing Jio users to take full advantage of the festive deals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 05 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
