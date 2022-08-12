Jio’s Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative: Eligibility & benefits

JioFiber customers on postpaid entertainment bonanza plans worth ₹499, ₹599, ₹799 and ₹899 will be eligible for Jio’s Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber offer
Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced Independence Day offer for its prepaid users. Now, the telecom operator has introduced Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative. As part of the offer, it is giving free 15 days benefits of JioFiber plans to new subscribers. Alongside, the company has also introduced a ₹750 unlimited plan for its prepaid users.
JioFiber Independence Day offer: Eligibility and benefits
As shared by the company via a press release, Jio’s Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative is available to all new customers who buy a new JioFiber connection with JioFiber Postpaid Entertainment Bonanza plan between August 12th to August 16. As part of the offer, new customers will be eligible for free 15 days of benefits of the plan selected at the time of activation.
All activations must be completed by August 19 2022 to avail additional 15 days benefit. JioFiber customers on postpaid entertainment bonanza plans worth ₹499, ₹599, ₹799 and ₹899 will be eligible. The discount voucher will be credited to the customer’s MyJio app and will be applicable on 6/12 month plans only.
Jio ₹750 Unlimited Plan
Reliance Jio’s new ₹750 plan brings consolidated benefit of two different plans:
Plan 1: ₹749 prepaid plan will have a validity of 90 days. It brings unlimited voice calling data and mobile data to the users with a daily limit of 2GB per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. It also offers 100SMS per day along with subscription to Jio apps.
Plan 2: With the ₹1 high speed data plan, users will get 100 MB high speed data (thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps) for a validity of 90 days.
Meanwhile, the company has also introduced a ₹2,999 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days and offers unlimited voice calls and internet data with 2GB daily limit. It brings additional benefits worth ₹3,000 that includes free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth ₹499 and ₹750 discount vouchers on Ajio, Ixigo and Netmeds.
