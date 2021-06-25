Reliance Jio launched its ‘no daily limit’ plans earlier this month with uncapped data, free voice calling and 100 SMS per day. These five plans offer validity periods ranging from 15 days to 365 days and bulk data limit between 12 GB and 365 GB.

As opposed to Jio Freedom plans, earlier prepaid plans from the telecom company come with daily fair usage limits for data that range from 1.5 GB to 3 GB. Validity periods for the popular plans start from 14 days and go up to 365 days. These plans too offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from the uncapped data, the new no daily limit plans calculate their validity in multiples of 30 days, as opposed to popular plans that have validity in multiples of 28 days.

For both categories, data speeds will go down to 64 Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. The users with normal plans will have to worry about their daily FUP limit, whereas users on Jio’s no daily limit plans will have to keep track of their data usage over the validity period.

Both Jio Freedom plans and older ones come with access to the Jio apps bouquet, including JioTv, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Here’s how the Jio Freedom plans with no daily data limits fare against the older, popular prepaid plans from Reliance Jio.

Fortnightly Jio Freedom lans vs popular prepaid plans

Jio’s ₹98 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 14 days and 1.5 GB FUP limit. This means 21 GB 4G data for almost half a month.

The comparable Jio Freedom Plan costs ₹127 and has a validity of 15 days. It offers 12 GB of 4G data for the entire validity period.

Monthly Jio Freedom plans vs popular prepaid plans

Among its popular prepaid plans, Jio has three options with validity of 28 days and different data FUP limits - 1.5 GB, 2 GB and 3 GB. The cheapest among them, with a daily limit of 1.5 GB data, costs ₹199 and has a total high speed data offering of 42 GB. The plan with 2 GB daily data FUP limit costs ₹249 and offers 56 GB high speed. The ₹349 plan offers 3 GB daily high speed data limit, translating into 84 GB of total data.

Under its Freedom Plan line-up, Jio offers 30 days of validity and 25 GB of uncapped data with ₹247 plan.

Bi-monthly Jio Freedom plans vs popular prepaid plans

Jio has two prepaid plans with validity of 56 days among its normal plans. The cheaper option costs ₹399 and has a daily high speed data limit of 1.5 GB per day. The second option costs ₹444 and comes with a daily high speed data limit of 2 GB.

The telecom provider recently launched its ₹447 Freedom Plan that comes with 50 GB, which can be used without any daily limit during the validity period.

Tri-monthly Jio Freedom plans vs popular prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers three plans - ₹555, ₹599 and ₹999 - with validity of 84 days and different data FUP limits. The ₹555 plan comes with a limit of 1.5 GB per day, the ₹599 plan with 2 GB per day, and ₹999 plan with 3 GB per day.

On the other hand, the ₹597 Jio Freedom Plan offers 90 days of validity and 75 GB of 4G data.

Yearly Jio Freedom plans vs prepaid plans

Jio has a ₹2,399 plan with 365 days of validity and 2 GB daily high speed data limit. This translated to 730 GB of total data outgo.

Meanwhile, the ₹2,397 Jio Freedom Plan has the same year-long validity with 365 GB of bulk data with no daily limit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics