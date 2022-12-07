Jio's True 5G service tested on Infinix Hot 20 5G: All details here

Infinix has recently launched its Hot 20 5G smartphone in India. Now, the company has collaborated with Jio, a telecom giant, to provide True 5G trials on the 20 5G smartphone. This Infinix handset was evaluated under various checks in order to confirm the delivery of a 5G experience across different customer use cases.
Infinix has recently launched its Hot 20 5G smartphone in India. Now, the company has collaborated with Jio, a telecom giant, to provide True 5G trials on the 20 5G smartphone. This Infinix handset was evaluated under various checks in order to confirm the delivery of a 5G experience across different customer use cases.
These lab tests confirmed that the Infinix Hot 20 5G could deliver 1.2Gbps of network speed on the Jio True 5G network. The smartphone from Infinix comes with 12 major bands to manage connectivity across several locations. Moreover, other smartphones from Infinix that will be compatible with Jio’s 5G network will be Infinix Zero 5G, Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G.
These lab tests confirmed that the Infinix Hot 20 5G could deliver 1.2Gbps of network speed on the Jio True 5G network. The smartphone from Infinix comes with 12 major bands to manage connectivity across several locations. Moreover, other smartphones from Infinix that will be compatible with Jio’s 5G network will be Infinix Zero 5G, Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G.
The Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch full HD+ gaming display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the 6nm Dimensity 810 SoC, supported with 4GB RAM (plus 3GB of expandable virtual RAM) along with 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.
The Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch full HD+ gaming display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the 6nm Dimensity 810 SoC, supported with 4GB RAM (plus 3GB of expandable virtual RAM) along with 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.
This smartphone comes with a 50 MP dual-rear camera setup with dual LED flash and houses an 8MP in-display camera for selfies and video calling with a single LED flash. Speaking of battery, the device gets a 5,000mAh battery unit which supports 18W fast charging.
This smartphone comes with a 50 MP dual-rear camera setup with dual LED flash and houses an 8MP in-display camera for selfies and video calling with a single LED flash. Speaking of battery, the device gets a 5,000mAh battery unit which supports 18W fast charging.
Infinix’s Hot 20 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart commencing December 9 at a price of ₹11,999.
Infinix’s Hot 20 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart commencing December 9 at a price of ₹11,999.
Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes equipped with a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It runs on the company’s own XOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.
Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes equipped with a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It runs on the company’s own XOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is a dual-SIM phone that packs 8GB of RAM which is expandable up to 5GB using the internal storage. The device offers 256GB storage capacity which can be expanded further using a microSD card. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. There is dual front LED flash as well.