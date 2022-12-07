Jio's True 5G service tested on Infinix Hot 20 5G: All details here

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes equipped with a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It runs on the company’s own XOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

