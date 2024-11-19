The newly launched JioStar.com platform provides affordable subscription options for diverse regional audiences in India. It offers tiered channel packs for languages like Hindi and Odia, with prices ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 125.

JioStar.com, the newly unveiled digital platform born from the merger of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company in India, has officially gone live, introducing a range of affordable subscription plans. Notably, the platform's current offerings focus on accessible and tiered channel packs designed to cater to regional and language-specific audiences. Here are the various plans as per the wide demographics:

Hindi Channel Packs For Hindi-speaking viewers, JioStar offers several options. The Star Value Pack Hindi is priced at Rs. 59 per month, providing access to 16 channels in standard definition (SD). For a premium experience, the Star Premium Pack Hindi offers 23 SD channels for Rs. 105 per month. Those interested in high-definition (HD) content can choose the Star Value Pack Lite HD Hindi for Rs. 88, featuring 15 channels, including nine in HD, or the Star Premium Pack Lite HD Hindi for Rs. 125, which includes 22 channels, 14 of which are in HD.

Regional Packs for Odia, Bengali, and Kannada Audiences Regional viewers have been well-accommodated. For Odia audiences, packs start with the Star Value Pack Odia Mini at Rs. 15 per month, offering 17 SD channels. Premium options like the Star Premium Pack Odia HD, priced at Rs. 105, include 23 channels with 14 in HD.

Bengali viewers can opt for the Star Value Pack Bengali at Rs. 65, featuring 17 SD channels. HD seekers might prefer the Star Value Pack Bengali Lite HD at Rs. 99 for 17 channels, including nine in HD. Premium packages extend to 24 channels, with prices capped at Rs. 110.

Kannada-speaking customers can choose the budget-friendly Star Value Pack Kannada for Rs. 45, offering nine SD channels. For HD enthusiasts, the Star Premium Pack HD Kannada provides 14 channels, nine in HD, for Rs. 105.

Language-Specific Offerings for Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil Audiences For Telugu viewers, the Star Value Pack Telugu offers 11 SD channels for Rs. 81, while the Star Premium Pack Lite HD Telugu includes 15 channels, 10 in HD, for Rs. 125.

Malayalam audiences have options starting at Rs. 57 for the Star Value Pack Malayalam with 10 SD channels. HD-focused plans like the Star Premium Pack Malayalam HD provide 14 channels, including 10 in HD, for Rs. 105.

The Tamil segment begins at Rs. 59 for the Star Value Pack Tamil with 10 SD channels. HD options extend to the Star Premium Pack HD Tamil, priced at Rs. 105 for 15 channels, 11 of which are in HD.

Marathi and Kids' Packs Marathi speaking viewers can choose from packs like the Star Value Pack Marathi Hindi at Rs. 67 for 18 SD channels, or the Star Premium Pack Marathi Lite Hindi HD at Rs. 99, offering 17 channels with nine in HD.

The Disney Kids Pack covers children's programs, starting at Rs. 15 for three SD channels. HD alternatives, like the Disney Hungama Kids Pack HD, provide four channels, including one in HD, for Rs. 18.

English and Future Plans While pricing details for English-language packs remain forthcoming, JioStar’s variety of affordable plans signals a major step in broadening content accessibility in India. With rates as low as Rs. 15 per month, the platform caters to diverse preferences, from regional and kids’ programming to HD viewing experiences.

