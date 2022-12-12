Jitendra Singh calls for more deep tech startups with Indian signature

Jitendra Singh calls for more deep tech startups with Indian signature1 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- The minister said that India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 will be held in Bhopal in January 2023
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for more and more deep tech startups and startups in newer areas with Indian signature.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said that India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 will be held in Bhopal in January 2023. “It is one of the major events to be held after India took over G-20 Presidency."
Singh added that in the last over 8 years under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to the land, every household while applications of science have been used to bring ‘Ease of Living’ for the common man.
He said that IISF is a festival to celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. “It also provides opportunities to people and scientific fraternity in the country and abroad to come together, work together and experience the joy of doing science for the wellbeing of India and humanity."
The minister added that there will be fourteen events organized during these four days which will be running parallel with the participation of more than 8,000 delegates from across the country. More than lakhs of local visitors will witness the festival and will remember the festival for its unique grandeur and creativity in science.
“IISF has evolved progressively through its innovative design of programs and activities connecting various aspects of life to science. The number of participants from India and abroad has grown steadily with every edition and the journey is on involving more and more people to attain the desired outcome. The participation of Department of Space (DOS) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in supporting IISF is an added attraction this year," Singh said.
India International Science Festival (IISF) is the initiative of the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Science of Government of India in association with Vijnana Bharati which is a science movement with swadeshi spirit led by eminent scientists of the country.
The IISF 2022 is the eighth edition since its inception in 2015.