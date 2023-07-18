J&J allows nonprofit to distribute generic TB drug in low, middle-income countries

J&J allows nonprofit to distribute generic TB drug in low, middle-income countries3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
The agreement, signed with Global Drug Facility, an arm of Stop TB Partnership, allows the non-profit organisation to tender, procure, and supply generic versions of bedaquiline to 44 low- and middle-income countries
In a significant move, Swiss-based Global Drug Facility, a nonprofit organisation, has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to supply generic versions of the anti-tuberculosis drug bedaquiline to low and middle-income countries. But the deal has been criticised as it does not ends the company’s monopoly over the drug’s global supplies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×