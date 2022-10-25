Job cuts at Facebook? Meta shareholder writes an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg

Meta-owned Facebook may soon join the list of companies laying off its employees. As reported by news agency Reuters, Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital Management has written an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg demanding that the company needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure.
Meta-owned Facebook may soon join the list of companies laying off its employees. As reported by news agency Reuters, Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital Management has written an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg demanding that the company needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure.
Altimeter said annual free cash flow can be doubled to $40 billion if it cut headcount by at least 20%, trimmed capital expenditure by at least $5 billion to $25 billion a year and capped annual investment in the metaverse to $5 billion instead of the current $10 billion.
Altimeter said annual free cash flow can be doubled to $40 billion if it cut headcount by at least 20%, trimmed capital expenditure by at least $5 billion to $25 billion a year and capped annual investment in the metaverse to $5 billion instead of the current $10 billion.
The social media giant has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse, the technology-focused hedge fund with a 0.1% stake said and suggested a three-step plan.
The social media giant has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse, the technology-focused hedge fund with a 0.1% stake said and suggested a three-step plan.
Meta has reportedly spent billions of dollars and hired thousands of employees around the world to build metaverse. Altimeter said such huge investment "in an unknown future is super-sized and terrifying, even by Silicon Valley standards". For the unversed, Metaverse refers to a shared digital environment that uses augmented or virtual reality technology to stay connected.
Meta has reportedly spent billions of dollars and hired thousands of employees around the world to build metaverse. Altimeter said such huge investment "in an unknown future is super-sized and terrifying, even by Silicon Valley standards". For the unversed, Metaverse refers to a shared digital environment that uses augmented or virtual reality technology to stay connected.
Reality Labs unit, which works on augmented and virtual reality, has continuously reported staggering losses. It registered a loss of $5.8 billion in the first six months of the year.