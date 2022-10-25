Job cuts at Facebook? Meta shareholder writes an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg

Earlier this month, Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse." Priced at $1,500 (approximately ₹1,23,286), the headset was dubbed Project Cambria before the launch. It is equipped with an inward-facing sensor which allows users to experience virtual and augmented reality in different colour. There is an eye and face tracking feature which is said to offer a more customized and natural-looking avatars in the metaverse. The company said that the metaverse avatars will have legs for a more life-like appearance. These avatars will be able to video chat from Facebook Messenger and instant messaging app WhatsApp.

