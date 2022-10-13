Job scam: Here are 5 ways to identify a fake job offer letter2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- The government of India has shared some inciteful information to identify if the job offer is 'real' or 'fake'
With an increase in job searches on the internet, India has simultaneously witnessed a rise in scams. Numerous scammers have become active on job boards, targetting job seekers who are vulnerable and des[erate for work. Acknowledging the problem of fake job alerts, the government of India has shared some inciteful information to identify if the job offer is 'real' or 'fake'.