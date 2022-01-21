Jobs, weddings  make  a  splash  in  metaverse

Dheeraj Shah, a web3 content creator, has been investing time and money in apps and games created around the metaverse concept since 2019. He said the number of Indian users in games like Decentraland, which are often touted as the first steps into the future metaverse, has grown as well. Shah added that an influx of users from India into these products was seen in October 2021 after Facebook rebranded itself as Meta, and in January 2021, after digital artist Beeple sold an artwork via non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for $69 million.