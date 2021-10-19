WhatsApp had first rolled out the joinable call feature for video calls in July this year. Now the instant messaging platform has integrated this feature with the group chats, and introduced some improvements to the feature to make the experience seamless.

With the joinable call option now available in group chats, members will be able to join video or voice calls involving other members of group. For this, an ongoing group calls - video and voice both - will be appear under the ‘Calls’ window.

One of the improvements that WhatsApp has made is that the alert will show the name of the group instead of individual members. This will made identification easier.

Once a group call begins, all members can either join in right at the beginning or at their own discretion. Those who didn't go into the group call right at the beginning will see a ‘Join’ button, which they can tap to enter the call.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

With joinable calls features coming to groups, only members of a particular group will be able to able to join the calls involving other members of the chat.

The Facebook-owned platform has made some major changes in its feature list over the recent past. A few months ago, it rolled out View Once to introduce disappearing messages to the platform. It has made several improvements to the feature since.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out end-to-end encryption for chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud, further bolstering the security across the application.

The application is currently working on a number of new features, including a an upgrade for the voice message function with a global voice message player.

