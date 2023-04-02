‘Joke’s on you’, says Ola Electric to ChatGPT for its ‘out of the box’ April Fool’s Day idea

‘Joke’s on you’, says Ola Electric to ChatGPT for its ‘out of the box’ April Fool’s Day idea2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
- Replying to Ola Electric’s question on ideas for April Fools Day, ChatGPT suggested introducing a musical electric scooter with built-in speakers and lights. But the company has already introduced a party mode with MoveOS 3.
On April Fool’s Day, Ola Electric asked OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - ChatGPT for an electric scooter brand. In the prompt, the company specified that the idea has to be ‘unrealistic’, ‘out of the box’ and ‘absolutely crazy’. The electric scooter brand, however, ended up checkmating ChatGPT. Wondering how? Read on
