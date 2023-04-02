On April Fool’s Day, Ola Electric asked OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - ChatGPT for an electric scooter brand. In the prompt, the company specified that the idea has to be ‘unrealistic’, ‘out of the box’ and ‘absolutely crazy’. The electric scooter brand, however, ended up checkmating ChatGPT. Wondering how? Read on

“You have to come up with a great idea on April Fool's Day for an electric scooter brand. Make it unrealistic, out of the box, absolutely crazy. Something no one's heard of before," said Ola Electric.

Replying to Ola Electric’s question, ChatGPT suggested introducing a musical electric scooter with built-in speakers and lights. But the company has already introduced a party mode with MoveOS 3.

“Sure, here is an unrealistic, out of the box, absolutely crazy idea on April Fool's Day for an electric scooter brand: 'Introducing the world's first musical electric scooter! With built-in speakers and lights that sync up to the music, you can now ride to your favorite tunes and dance your way through the streets," ChatGPT replied.

For those unaware, Ola S1 comes with 10 W high-fidelity speakers. The party mode enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Users will be given this control from the proprietary app and on the scooter.

Ola Electric MoveOS 3 also brings many other features like fast charging, moods, proximity unlock, call screen and auto reply. The proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. With this ‘6th sense’, users will be able to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by your walk. Ola S1 Air will automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.

Similarly, the call screen on Ola dashboard allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter.