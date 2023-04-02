‘Joke’s on you’, says Ola Electric to ChatGPT for its ‘out of the box’ April Fool’s Day idea

Ola Electric MoveOS 3 also brings many other features like fast charging, moods, proximity unlock, call screen and auto reply. The proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. With this ‘6th sense’, users will be able to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by your walk. Ola S1 Air will automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.

