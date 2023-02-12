Juggling time zones for work? These tools can help

First, add different cities. World Time Buddy stacks hour-by-hour views of each location, so you can easily see that, say, noon for you is 6 p.m. in Paris. Working hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time) are highlighted in yellow, while off-hours are marked in blue. If you create a free account, you can overlay events from your calendar on top of the timelines, making it easier to find a time to meet. The best feature? You can use the site to quickly create an event in Google Calendar, Outlook or iCal. It can even copy the times to your clipboard.

