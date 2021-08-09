Juhi Chawla breaks silence over 5G 'publicity stunt' allegation. Watch video

Hitting back at a Delhi High Court order that claimed actor Juhi Chawla filed a lawsuit against 5G connectivity in India to gain publicity, she said, "I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country." She also urged people to decide whether her actions were 'publicity stunt or not.'

The actor-turned environmentalist had filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G technology on May 31. The lawsuit claimed that 5G technology exposes people and animals to radiofrequency radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.

It was later dismissed by Justice J R Midha. The court in its order had said it appears that the suit was for publicity. Midha had also imposed a ₹20 lakh fine on plaintiffs.

Breaking her silence months after the lawsuit was dismissed, the actor spoke about her fight against the harmful affects of the technology in an 14 minutes Instagram-video.

Breaking her silence months after the lawsuit was dismissed, the actor spoke about her fight against the harmful affects of the technology in an 14 minutes Instagram-video.

Reacting to the High Court order claiming that she filed the lawsuit for publicity, Chawla said, "Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support."

She added, "One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes, they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer community to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with. Moments like these made me grateful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country. When the storm died down, and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realised what an important, timely, relevant and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?"

She further said, "All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard."

Alongside the clip, Juhi wrote, It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt.

The video till now gained over 4,000 likes.

(With inputs from agencies)

