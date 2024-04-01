Juice-Jacking alert: Cybercriminals exploit public charging ports, tips to avoid USB charger scam
To combat cyber scams targeting public USB charging stations, citizens are advised to prioritize safety measures like using personal charging cables, implementing device security, and reporting incidents promptly to designated helpline or cyber fraud website.
In response to escalating concerns surrounding the proliferation of cyber scams targeting unsuspecting individuals, government officials have issued a stark warning urging citizens to exercise vigilance when utilizing public phone charging stations in frequented locations such as airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands.