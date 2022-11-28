Karnataka govt launches remote ICU services in 41 state-run hospitals

NEW DELHI :The Karnataka government’s department of health and family welfare, in association with Bengaluru-based non-profit eGovernments Foundation and Google Cloud, on Monday announced the launch of cloud-based remote intensive care unit (ICU) services across 41 state-run hospitals.
Unveiled in Mysuru earlier today, the remote ICU model will include a ‘tele-ICU’ hub hospital in a city and at least two government hospitals in each district, that will be served through this hub.
The service, officially christened ‘10BedICU’, will be offered through the eGovernments Foundation’s cloud-based open source patient management platform, ‘Care’. The platform will be hosted on Google Cloud, and will offer ‘smart’ capacity and patient management for the remote ICU service.
The service was unveiled by Karnataka chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, at KR Hospital, Mysuru, which will serve as one of the tele-ICU hubs under this program. The hub will serve remote government hospital facilities in districts such as Nanjangud, HD Kote, Santhemarahalli, Malavalli and Virajpet.
A pilot version of the remote ICU services model was executed in May this year by eGovernments Foundation and Google Cloud at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, Manipur. At its unveiling, state chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh had said that the remote ICU model was an example of a public-private partnership (PPP) project between state governments and non-government organizations, and could help bring sophisticated medical equipment to hospitals in remote and underserved locations.
A statement issued on the rollout said that all remote hospitals under the tele-ICU scheme would include equipment such as 4K resolution monitors, desktop computers and high resolution cameras connected to a fixed-line internet services in order to facilitate critical healthcare to remote hospitals.
To be sure, technology-driven healthcare services have been on the rise in India. In February this year, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals announced ‘Automaid’ — an artificial intelligence-powered smart in-room patient monitoring and triaging service. In March, Bengaluru-based Manipal Hospitals announced the use of Google’s Fitbit health trackers to monitor vitals of patients that have undergone high-risk surgeries.