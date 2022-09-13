Karnataka govt partners Dell for cyber safety practices

Several projects are aiming to establish India as a leading hub by accelerating the development of cybersecurity technologies in the country. In 2020, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) in partnership with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), launched the National Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity in Noida to provide impetus towards product innovation in the cyber security startup ecosystem in the country, which includes incubation for startups, a technology research lab, and other facilities like forensics and testing, security training and so on.

