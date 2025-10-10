Karwa Chauth 2025: Create stunning festive portraits with these 5 AI prompts using Google Gemini Nano Banana

As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, a new trend is lighting up social media feeds across India: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI-generated festive portraits. Celebrated on 10 October this year, Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. One of the most iconic rituals involves viewing the moon through a sieve (channi) and breaking the day-long fast.
Now, thanks to Google’s AI image-generation tool, Gemini Nano Banana, couples and individuals are capturing the essence of Karwa Chauth in a modern, creative way by turning their photos into ultra-realistic portraits that reflect the beauty and symbolism of the festival.
Using AI, people are transforming their photographs into stunning Karwa Chauth images, complete with traditional attire, jewellery, thalis, and moonlit settings.
All it takes is a photo upload and a few AI instructions. The tool uses advanced AI to render realistic visuals with festive elements, making it perfect for social media sharing.
Some of the most popular AI prompts, shared by an X user, Shreya Yada, include: