Karwa Chauth 2025: Create stunning festive portraits with these 5 AI prompts using Google Gemini Nano Banana

As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, a new trend is lighting up social media feeds across India: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI-generated festive portraits. Celebrated on 10 October this year, Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. One of the most iconic rituals involves viewing the moon through a sieve (channi) and breaking the day-long fast.

Now, thanks to Google’s AI image-generation tool, Gemini Nano Banana, couples and individuals are capturing the essence of Karwa Chauth in a modern, creative way by turning their photos into ultra-realistic portraits that reflect the beauty and symbolism of the festival.

Using AI, people are transforming their photographs into stunning Karwa Chauth images, complete with traditional attire, jewellery, thalis, and moonlit settings.

How to create Karwa Chauth AI portraits using Gemini Nano Banana All it takes is a photo upload and a few AI instructions. The tool uses advanced AI to render realistic visuals with festive elements, making it perfect for social media sharing.

Top 5 trending prompts for women’s portraits Some of the most popular AI prompts, shared by an X user, Shreya Yada, include:

Prompt 1: “Transform the uploaded woman’s photo into a stunning Karwa Chauth special portrait. She is dressed in a complete traditional red bridal outfit — a heavily embroidered red saree or lehenga with golden zari work, elegant chooda bangles, maang tikka, nose ring (nath), and bindi. She is holding a Karwa Chauth thali with a decorated karwa (pot), sieve (chhanni), and diya. The background shows a soft, glowing moonlight scene on a terrace, with festive fairy lights and subtle gold sparkles. Lighting is cinematic and warm, enhancing her beautiful makeup and joyful expression. Style it as a realistic, high-quality festive portrait photo, suitable for social media — vibrant colours, soft focus, natural skin tones, elegant festive glow.”



Prompt 2: "Transform the uploaded woman's photo into a Karwa Chauth celebration portrait. She is standing gracefully on a balcony under the full moonlight, holding a chhanni (sieve) in front of her face, gazing lovingly through it with a soft smile. She is dressed in a rich red silk saree with golden borders, wearing traditional jewellery — maang tikka, jhumka, nose ring, heavy bangles, and bindi. Her hair is neatly tied with gajra (flower garland). The background shows a moonlit sky, faint city lights, and glowing diyas placed on the balcony railing. The mood is romantic and devotional, with warm lighting and golden tones, highlighting her expressive eyes and red attire glow. Capture it as a realistic, cinematic festive portrait, perfect for Karwa Chauth social media posts."



Prompt 3: "Transform the uploaded woman's photo into a close-up Karwa Chauth festive portrait. Frame focuses on her face and upper body, showcasing her elegant makeup, jewellery, and expression. She is wearing a deep red saree with golden embroidery, traditional bridal jewellery — maang tikka, nath (nose ring), heavy earrings, and a red bindi. Her hair is styled neatly with a touch of gajra. Lighting is soft and glowing, emphasising her natural beauty, sindoor, and mehendi on her hands gently visible near her face as she holds the sieve (chhanni) slightly tilted. The background is softly blurred with warm festive lights (bokeh effect) and subtle moonlight reflection, giving a dreamy, romantic feel. Style: Ultra-realistic close-up portrait, cinematic lighting, festive mood, perfect for Karwa Chauth display photo."

How to create Karwa Chauth AI prompts for couples using Gemini Nano Banana Here are two bonus prompts for couples from our side: Prompt 1: Romantic Karwa Chauth Evening — “Transform this couple’s photo into a romantic Karwa Chauth portrait. The couple is dressed in traditional Indian attire: the woman in an elegant saree with intricate embroidery and jewellery, and the man in a stylish kurta-pajama. Set the scene during a serene evening under a full moon, with soft ambient lighting reflecting warmth and intimacy. Include classic Karwa Chauth elements like a decorated thali with diya lamps, a sieve, and henna patterns on the woman's hands. Ensure cinematic composition, 8K ultra-high resolution, soft bokeh in the background, delicate shadows and highlights, vibrant but balanced colours, and realistic textures in fabrics and skin. Capture a tender moment, emphasising emotion, love, and devotion.”

Here is the ultimate guide on how to create Karwa Chauth couple portraits with Gemini.





Prompt 2: Intimate Karwa Chauth Ritual — “Generate an aesthetic, high-resolution portrait of this couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. The woman is gazing at the moon through a sieve, wearing a richly colored saree with gold accents, her hair adorned with flowers. The man stands behind her, offering a gentle smile, wearing a festive kurta. The scene is illuminated with warm, soft light from oil lamps, creating a magical glow. Include symbolic elements like decorated thalis, rangoli patterns, candles, and marigold flowers around them. Capture intricate details such as jewellery reflections, realistic skin textures, and subtle shadows. The background should be softly blurred, emphasising intimacy and focus on the couple. Render in cinematic 8K ultra quality with ethereal, dreamy atmosphere.”



