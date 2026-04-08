Keep your number hidden: WhatsApp reportedly begins rolling out username feature to change how you chat

WhatsApp has finally begun rolling out the highly anticipated username feature, according to a report by WABetainfo. However, the publication notes that the new feature is currently available to a very limited number of users and is rolling out to more accounts over the coming weeks.

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What is WhatsApp's usernames feature? While WhatsApp is yet to officially confirm the presence of the usernames feature, it has been rumoured to arrive on the personal messaging app for some time. The feature allows users to communicate securely with other people on the app without the need to share their phone numbers.

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The feature allows users to choose a username so that they can search for contacts using their usernames and connect with them securely while making people more easily discoverable as well.

How to check for access and set up a username To check if you are part of this initial rollout, you can open your profile settings on WhatsApp. If you are eligible for the feature, you'll see a dedicated option to begin creating a username.

The report notes that WhatsApp has set specific character requirements for the handles. For instance, the users must choose a username between 3 and 35 characters long and there must be at least one letter.

The company will reportedly allow users to choose lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores but they cannot start the username with "www." or end with a domain like ".com" or ".net" to avoid the username being confused for an official website.

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In case you want to have your Instagram username on WhatsApp as well, do not worry. The report notes that no one will be able to claim your Instagram username on WhatsApp since one of the conditions for the username is that it must be available across the Meta ecosystem.

So if a username is already taken on Facebook or Instagram, the user must verify that they are the rightful owner via the Accounts Center before they can claim it on WhatsApp.

However, the report cautions that choosing the same username used on Instagram or Facebook could reveal the profile of users on other platforms, meaning users must take into account the privacy ramifications before choosing their username.

WhatsApp will also reportedly give users the option of choosing a ‘username key’ to add an extra layer of privacy. This four-digit code is required when someone tries to contact you for the very first time. It ensures that only the people who know both your username and your specific key can send you messages or call you.

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