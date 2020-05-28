Kerala's liqour app BevQ gets over 1 lakh downloads in hours, some users unhappy

A special beverages app BevQ was launched in Kerala to de-clutter the crowds that were forming up across liquor shops in the state . The app went live on Google Play Store The app has been made available by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO). However, the app has been developed by Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited.

The virtual queue application for Kerala state beverages corporation has already registered over 1 lakh downloads within a period of few hours.

With the surge in downloads, users have also started reviewing the app almost immediately. This could be the case because many are facing issues with the registration process on the app. A few users have complained that the OTP process to register users isn’t functional. A user even claimed that he waited for 30 minutes for the password but to no avail.

Since the app is still new, it is expected to go through a few updates and revisions to iron out the issues.

The description of the app on Google Play Store states, “BevQ is a virtual queue application and token generator service provided by Kerala state beverages corporation ltd. Inorder to maintain the social distancing especially in this covid scenario this app will be usable and the client can book a queue number and token for assuring his place in the queue in the specified time slot."

