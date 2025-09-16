Kering data breach: Gucci and Balenciaga owner confirms hack, says no financial data leaked

​It says that no financial information, including bank account numbers, credit card details, or government-issued identification numbers, was involved in the leak.

​"In June, we identified that an unauthorized third party gained temporary access to our systems and accessed limited customer data from some of our Houses. No financial information - such as bank account numbers, credit card information, or government-issued identification numbers - was involved in the incident," a Kering spokesperson told the BBC.

​Shiny Hunters responsible for the attack, says report: ​As per a BBC report, the cybercriminals behind the attack call themselves Shiny Hunters. The group claims to have obtained data linked to 7.4 million unique email addresses.

​The group also shared a small sample of data with the publication as proof, which contained thousands of customer details.

​Among the data stolen by cybercriminals is "Total Sales," which shows how much a customer has spent with each brand. The information is risky because it could lead to high-spenders being targeted via secondary hacks or scams if the cybercriminals decide to leak the information to other criminals.

​The group told the BBC over Telegram that they had breached the luxury brands in April and contacted the French company in early June. They claim to be in on-and-off negotiations with the company, with the ransom to be paid in Bitcoin.

​Kering, on its part, claims that it has not engaged in any conversations with the criminal and has refused to pay the hackers.

