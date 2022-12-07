Key iPhone supplier expects orders to drop on weak tech demand4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:44 PM IST
Apple has trimmed iPhone output on softening demand and may slash production further, Bloomberg reported last month
Apple has trimmed iPhone output on softening demand and may slash production further, Bloomberg reported last month
Mobile industry bellwether Murata Manufacturing Co. expects Apple Inc. to reduce iPhone 14 production plans further in the coming months because of weak demand, which would force the supplier to again cut its outlook for its handset-component business.