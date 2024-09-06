Kia teases new-gen Carnival ahead of October 3 launch: What all to expect
The new Kia Carnival MPV, launching on October 3, 2024, will likely feature a premium design and advanced tech, including dual 12.3-inch displays. Expected to be priced above ₹50 lakh, it is anticipated to be available in various seating configurations and is open for unofficial bookings.
Kia India is all geared up to unveil the next-generation Carnival MPV on October 3, 2024. In anticipation of the launch, the automaker has released a teaser for the upcoming flagship, which will debut alongside the all-new Kia EV9 electric SUV.
