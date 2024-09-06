Explore
Kia teases new-gen Carnival ahead of October 3 launch: What all to expect

The new Kia Carnival MPV, launching on October 3, 2024, will likely feature a premium design and advanced tech, including dual 12.3-inch displays. Expected to be priced above ₹50 lakh, it is anticipated to be available in various seating configurations and is open for unofficial bookings.

As per HT Auto, some of the key features expected in this model include a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Kia India is all geared up to unveil the next-generation Carnival MPV on October 3, 2024. In anticipation of the launch, the automaker has released a teaser for the upcoming flagship, which will debut alongside the all-new Kia EV9 electric SUV. 

The latest teaser hints at the luxurious nature of the new Carnival, drawing comparisons to a high-end cruise ship. The MPV’s interior showcases its premium design, highlighted by leather-clad captain seats and power-operated doors. 

As per HT Auto, some of the key features expected in this model include a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Other notable features include dual sunroofs, front and rear dashcams, a head-up display, a digital rearview mirror, and ambient lighting that enhances the overall cabin atmosphere.

In terms of size, the new Carnival has grown significantly, now stretching beyond 5 meters in length. This increase in dimensions is sure to enhance cabin space, providing a more comfortable seating experience, especially for rear passengers. 

Kia has initiated its teaser campaign ahead of the Carnival’s official launch, and the MPV is set to be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the company plans to localize production in the future. Given its CBU status, the new Carnival is expected to be priced over 50 lakh (ex-showroom), significantly higher than its predecessor, added the publication report.

Select Kia dealerships have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the new Carnival, with a token amount set at 1 lakh. Deliveries are expected to begin soon after the official launch in October.

Kia India will likely offer the new Carnival in various seating configurations, similar to its global variants, which include 7-, 9-, and 11-seater options. The Indian model is expected to retain the 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine from the outgoing version, paired with an automatic transmission. While the global market offers additional engine choices, including a 3.5-liter V6 and a 1.6-liter turbo petrol option, these may not be available initially in India.

 

Published: 06 Sep 2024, 08:50 PM IST
