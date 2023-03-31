Killer AI? Belgian man commits suicide after week-long chats with AI bot2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- Wife of the deceased said that Eliza has become his confidante and was ‘like a drug he used to withdraw in the morning and at night that he couldn't live without.’
A Belgian man reportedly took his own life after talking to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. According to a report by Belgian news outlet La Libre (via Belga News Agency), Pierre talked to AI bot ELIZA for six weeks on climate change. However, the conversation turned "became increasingly confusing and harmful", prompting him to commit suicide.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×