In a light-hearted new video for Vanity Fair published earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and singer Teyana Taylor faced a series of amusing — and surprisingly candid — questions while hooked up to a lie detector test. The segment saw the pair exchange personal and humorous queries, ranging from Kardashian’s career as a lawyer to Taylor’s opinions on Kardashian’s children’s names.

However, one exchange stood out in particular, a conversation about Kardashian’s use of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT.

Kardashian admits to using ChatGPT — but not for dating advice During the test, Taylor asked Kardashian whether she used ChatGPT for life advice. The reality star quickly replied, “No.” When asked if she used it at all, she admitted, “Yes.” Kardashian then clarified that she does not rely on the AI chatbot for dating advice but does turn to it for something else entirely: legal queries.

“I use it for legal advice,” Kardashian said. “When I need answers to some questions, I take a picture, snap it and put it in ChatGPT.”

Her admission comes as no surprise to fans who have followed her ongoing legal journey — the SKIMS co-founder has been studying law for several years and previously expressed her goal of becoming a fully qualified attorney.

“ChatGPT made me fail tests” The conversation took a comical turn when Taylor asked whether Kardashian “cheats” by using ChatGPT. Kardashian laughed and admitted that the AI tool has occasionally led her astray.

“The answers are always wrong,” she confessed. “They have made me fail tests. Then I get mad at it and yell at it too. I say to ChatGPT, ‘You made me fail!’ and question it — why did you do that?”

Despite her frustrations, Kardashian revealed that she continues to use the AI tool but does not consider it a friend. Instead, she described ChatGPT as a “frenemy.”

“It’s like I’m in a toxic relationship with AI” Kardashian explained that after she confronted the chatbot about its wrong answers, it allegedly responded with a surprising message: “This is just to teach you to trust your own instincts.”

To which Taylor quipped, “Technically, you are in a toxic relationship with the AI.”

Laughing, Kardashian agreed, adding, “I needed her to know all the answers whenever I come to you, but instead she is becoming my therapist, teaching me to believe in myself after giving all the wrong answers.”

The 45-year-old star admitted that she even screenshots some of ChatGPT’s unexpected replies and shares them in her group chats. “I tell my friends, ‘Can you believe how this is talking to me? This is insane.’”