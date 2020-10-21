Kingston Technology announced today the refresh of its ‘Canvas’ series Flash cards to Canvas Plus. The new SD and microSD lineup includes Kingston’s first UHS-II cards. To keep up with Canvas Plus, new MobileLite Plus UHS-II readers have been engineered to support the new fast read speeds. Canvas Plus represents the next generation of SD and microSD cards with increased performance for DSLRs, 4K/8K video production, Android devices, action cams and drones.

Canvas Plus offers three different variations for both SD and microSD cards: Select Plus, Go! Plus, and React Plus. Canvas Select Plus, which began shipping in Q4 2019, is joined by Canvas Go! Plus and Canvas React Plus. They support the latest advanced cameras that are capable of 4K and 8K video capture, React Plus and MobileLite Plus are also backwards compatible with UHS-I and conventional SD bus standards. MobileLite Plus readers will be available on their own or as a bundle with React Plus cards to ensure optimized speeds.

The Canvas Plus card series include:

Canvas Select Plus:

Designed for recreational/amateur Full HD and 4K DSLR cameras (SD), and Android mobile devices (microSD).

Class 10 UHS-I speeds1 up to 100MB/s read.

MicroSD supports A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.

Canvas Go! Plus:

Ideal for shooting 4K UHD video and burst mode photography on your DSLR (SD), or using with your 4K action cameras and drones (microSD).

Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds1 up to 170MB/s read3, 90MB/s write.

MicroSD supports A2 app performance class to expedite workflow on next-gen tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.

Canvas React Plus:

Top-of-the-line UHS-II performance to capture professional grade 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos on industry-standard cameras.

Class 10 UHS-II U3 speeds1 up to 300MB/s read, 260MB/s write4 (SD) and 285MB/s read, 165MB/s write4 (microSD).

The first UHS-II microSD to support A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 256GB.

MobileLite Plus Readers:

Built to increase the workflow efficiency with incredible UHS-II speeds for faster file transfers and processing time.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with backwards compatibility support for UHS-I cards.

Designed for optimal performance with Kingston microSD and SD cards.

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can share the content that’s important to them," said Kingston. “Canvas cards lead the way with UHS-II and A2 app support and are durable, feature great storage capacity and are higher in speed to capture all of life’s memories without the worry of space limitations or long transfer times."

Canvas Plus Flash cards series are exclusively available on Tata Cliq from October 17. The Canvas cards are backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.

