Kingston Technology announced the name of its new high-performance gaming brand, Kingston Fury. After its success with HyperX memory products, Kingston has rebranded its DRAM, flash and SSD gaming line into Kingston Fury.

Kingston Fury will use the expertise behind the HyperX memory line for its new high-performance DRAM and flash solutions brand. Kingston engineering, Kingston testing, Kingston manufacturing and Kingston customer service will continue to work on the new brand.

Kingston will soon unveil its full line of Kingston Fury DDR4 and DDR3 offerings, and in Q4 will launch DDR5 memory modules currently undergoing compatibility and qualification testing with motherboard vendors, according to a statement from the company.

Kingston Fury will consist of the following product categories:

Kingston Fury Renegade: High-performance speeds and low latencies for better performance. Top performance with DDR4 frequencies up to 5333MHz.

Kingston Fury Beast: Kingston's Beast line-up will aim at balancing high-performance with cost-effectiveness (in DDR3 and DDR4 RGB and non-RGB), with speeds up to 3733MHz.

Kingston Fury Impact: SO-DIMM performance boost for laptops, NUCs and other small form-factor PCs (in DDR3 and DDR4) with speeds up to 3200MHz.

“We are extremely proud to debut the new Kingston FURY brand representing the highest-performing memory modules for PC enthusiasts and gamers," said Kingston. “Kingston’s core strength and global leadership as a manufacturer of quality DRAM and flash solutions brings resources and enthusiasm to the brand and firmly demonstrates our dedication to both performance and reliability."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.