Kingston’s gaming division HyperX introduces new gaming accessories

HyperX , the gaming division of Kingston Technology , unveiled new additions to its product line at CES 2021. The new products revealed during the virtual show include the company’s first 60% keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard; a new charging accessory, the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X/S and expanded availability of the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset.

“Gaming became an even more go-to activity this year as people searched for safe, entertaining ways to stay connected with friends and family," said HyperX. “HyperX’s new product lineup reflects our ongoing commitment to the ever growing gaming community to deliver best in class products for whenever or however one plays."

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Alloy Origins 60 keyboard features a compact 60% form factor. The keyboard uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 utilizes exposed LED designs of HyperX Red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides for quick recognition.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox: The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One wireless controllers. Two additional battery doors will be included to fit onto Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers. The product features a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. Each ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs.

Expanded HyperX Pulsefire Haste: The Pulsefire Haste is now available in selective regions. Pulsefire Haste utilizes a honeycomb hex shell design which the company claims offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and a replacement set of PTFE skates are also included.

Expanded HyperX Cloud II Wireless: The Cloud II Wireless headset features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound and 53mm drivers. The gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range.

Expanded HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1: The Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 features offers 50mm directional drivers. The company claims that the tuning of the driver, the mechanical design of the acoustical chamber, and larger ear cups allow users to clearly and accurately hear an opponent for ultimate competitive advantage while gaming.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via