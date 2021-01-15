Kingston’s gaming division HyperX introduces new gaming accessories

Expanded HyperX Pulsefire Haste: The Pulsefire Haste is now available in selective regions. Pulsefire Haste utilizes a honeycomb hex shell design which the company claims offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and a replacement set of PTFE skates are also included.