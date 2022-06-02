Kiya.ai launches India’s first banking metaverse Kiyaverse

“While digital banking is functionally interdependent and inclusive, it is all too often seen as being emotionally detached. Metaverse allows banks to use cutting-edge technology with a human touch which will significantly deepen and personalise customer interaction. Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the Metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualisation and gamification of processes and procedures. Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalised avatars across real world, mixed reality & virtual reality environments," said Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO, Kiya.ai.