Here's how Apple's iOS 26 might severely impact Republicans ahead of midterms

The highly anticipated launch of the iOS 26 operating system by Apple next month, besides the iPhone 17 series, might serve as a major roadblock for US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the midterms. Several Republicans believe that the next month's iPhone update will disproportionately put the brakes on conservative fundraising as well as their voter outreach efforts. This might echo the past controversies surrounding Big Tech, which earlier targeted the voters of the GOP across the United States, as per Fox News.

iOS 26: What to expect? Ahead of the operating system's public release next month, Apple recently came out with iOS 26 Developer Beta 8 for iPhone, which was followed by the Public Beta 5 update.

Apart from the several updates that Apple will bring through iOS 26, such as a new design and improvements to the apps, the Cupertino tech giant is also updating its text filtration system.

Officials associated with Launchpad Strategies and its parent company, American Made Media Company, told Fox News Digital that the updated system siphons text messages that people receive on their devices from unknown numbers with no chat history to the recipient into another message folder. This will not show any alert to the recipient.

On the other hand, recipients will continue to get alerts regarding text messages from known numbers, which are saved on the person's device. These will feature in the usual text application only.

Sean Dollman, founding partner of American Made Media Company, told Fox News Digital that it is not surprising to see Big Tech trying to "stop" the US President and other Republicans from getting in touch with people "because they’ve tried every other method to interfere already".

"Big Tech has suppressed him, suspended him, and banned him outright. And now they’re trying to make it so he can’t text anybody either. But MAGA won’t be stopped, and MAGA will always find a way," Dollman told the news outlet.

During the 2024 US presidential election, Launchpad Strategies worked as the Trump campaign's digital firm that looked after the online advertising and consulting. It continues to work as a "full-service Republican digital agency dedicated to helping campaigns win," as per its official website.

In total, Launchpad managed to raise $509 million in funds, besides the additional amount of $18 million from various clients.

Is iOS 26 update a problem for Republicans? The fundraisers for the Trump campaign have stated that the upcoming iPhone update is expected to impact the election cycles, with text messages related to voter registration and campaign rallies getting added to the new messages folder.

This comes ahead of the midterms, where the Democrats are aiming to take back control of the House and Senate from the Republicans.

During the 2024 US presidential election, data showed that the Republican Party benefited from the text campaigns and remained two-to-one ahead of the rival Democrats.

Earlier, a report by Punchbowl News claimed that the National Republican Senate Committee had sent out an internal memo in July this year that raised alarm over the next iOS update. It stated that this might cost the Republicans over $25 million in revenue.

FAQs When will the Apple event take place? Apple will hold the event, marking the introduction of the iPhone 17 series, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on September 9.

Is iOS 26 coming out next month? Yes, the operating system is expected to be out in September.

