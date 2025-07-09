Subscribe

Krafton Delays ‘Subnautica 2’ Game Ahead of $250 Million Payout

The South Korean publisher announced last week that the CEO and founders of ‘Subnautica’ studio Unknown Worlds were departing, but didn’t say why

Bloomberg
Published9 Jul 2025, 11:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Krafton Delays ‘Subnautica 2’ Game Ahead of $250 Million Payout
Krafton Delays ‘Subnautica 2’ Game Ahead of $250 Million Payout

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean video-game publisher Krafton Inc. is delaying the release of the highly anticipated survival game Subnautica 2, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, just months before it was due to pay a $250 million bonus to the development team.

Advertisement

Subnautica 2, the second-most-wished-for upcoming game on the PC platform Steam, was originally set to offer early access to players later this year. The schedule changed last week after Krafton pushed out the leadership of its Unknown Worlds Entertainment studio, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to talk to press. A representative for Krafton didn’t respond to a request for comment.

You may be interested in

ArtCreativity Wind Up Submarine Toys for Kids, Set of 2, Water Swimming Toy Submarines, Fun Bathtub Toys for Kids, Underwater Party Favors for Boys and Girls, Unique Goodie Bag Fillers

  • ArtCreativity Wind Up Submarine Toys for Kids
  • Set of 2
  • Water Swimming Toy Submarines

₹3105

Get This

12% OFF

Ant Esports MK1001 One Handed Gaming Keyboard RGB Backlit 35 Keys Portable Mini Gaming Keypad Ergonomic Game Controller for PC Gamer

  • Ant Esports MK1001 One Handed Gaming Keyboard RGB Backlit 35 Keys Portable Mini Gaming Keypad Ergonomic Game Controller for PC Gamer

₹705

₹799

Get This

54% OFF

BELOXY Video Game for Kids , Handheld 400 in 1 Games for Kids - Game Box with TV Output & with Gaming Console - Rechargeable Video Game for Kids (Style 3)

  • BELOXY Video Game for Kids
  • Handheld 400 in 1 Games for Kids - Game Box with TV Output & with Gaming Console - Rechargeable Video Game for Kids (Style 3)

₹647

₹1399

Get This

Asphalt 8 Car Racing Game - Drive & Drift

  • Asphalt 8 Car Racing Game - Drive & Drift

Get This

AirConsole - Gaming Console for TV

  • AirConsole - Gaming Console for TV

Get This

58% OFF

DARSHANAM WORLD Anti-Slip Keyboard Pad with Office Excel Software Shortcuts Key Patterns, Mouse Pad, Rubber Base Mice Smooth Shortcuts Desk Mat, Gaming Mouse Pad, Windows & Office Desk Mat

  • DARSHANAM WORLD Anti-Slip Keyboard Pad with Office Excel Software Shortcuts Key Patterns
  • Mouse Pad
  • Rubber Base Mice Smooth Shortcuts Desk Mat

₹212

₹499

Get This

69% OFF

Ant Esports H525 Pro RGB Gaming Headset Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 2 * 3.5MM Jack + USB for RGB Light |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile_White

  • Ant Esports H525 Pro RGB Gaming Headset Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 2 * 3.5MM Jack + USB for RGB Light |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile_White

₹935

₹2999

Get This

53% OFF

EvoFox Blaze Ultra Value 8 Button Programmable Gaming Mouse with 1000Hz Polling Rate | Gaming Grade DPI 200 to 12800 | Ultra-Responsive 7000fps | RGB Lights with Music sync Mode | Windows Software

  • EvoFox Blaze Ultra Value 8 Button Programmable Gaming Mouse with 1000Hz Polling Rate | Gaming Grade DPI 200 to 12800 | Ultra-Responsive 7000fps | RGB Lights with Music sync Mode | Windows Software

₹616

₹1299

Get This

Hill Climb Racing

  • Hill Climb Racing

Get This

41% OFF

ZEBRONICS Optimus Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Braided Cable, Gold Plated USB, Upto 3600 DPI, 6 Buttons, High Resolution Sensor, Multicolor LED, Dedicated Macro Keys, 117 Keys (Black)

  • ZEBRONICS Optimus Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo
  • Braided Cable
  • Gold Plated USB

₹999

₹1699

Get This

26% OFF

EvoFox Ronin TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Gasket Sound Dampening Design, Outemu Red Silent Switches, Hot Swappable, Per-Key RGB, nKey Rollover, Volume Knob | Windows Software - White

  • EvoFox Ronin TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Gasket Sound Dampening Design
  • Outemu Red Silent Switches
  • Hot Swappable

₹2949

₹3999

Get This

The first Subnautica, released in 2018, was a smash indie hit, selling more than 6 million copies. Three years later, Krafton purchased Unknown Worlds at an enterprise value of $500 million and said afterwards that a sequel was in the works.  

The sequel’s delay to 2026 was against the wishes of the studio’s former leadership, according to the people. The $250 million bonus was due to kick in if Unknown Worlds hit certain revenue targets by the end of 2025, according to the purchase agreement, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. By delaying Subnautica 2 into next year, the company is unlikely to hit those targets and therefore the employees may not be eligible for the payout, the people said. 

Advertisement

Unknown Worlds’ leadership planned to share the additional money with all of the studio’s employees, which number around 100. Staff who were at the company at the time of the acquisition were told they were eligible for bonuses ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to seven figures, the people said.

Last week, Krafton announced that it had fired Unknown Worlds founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, as well as Chief Executive Officer Ted Gill. It said Striking Distance Studios CEO Steve Papoutsis would take that role, overseeing the studio’s overall management and creative direction. Krafton didn’t say why it made a leadership change, but said in a press release that “we owe our players nothing less than the best possible game, as soon as possible.” 

Advertisement

In a statement on social media several days later, Cleveland wrote that “the events of this week have been quite a shock” and that Subnautica 2 was “ready for early access release.” 

During a company town hall this week, Papoutsis told employees that Krafton didn’t believe Subnautica 2 was ready to be released this year and that the delay was to add more content to the game. When asked whether Subnautica 2 was delayed so Krafton could avoid paying the $250 million bonus, Papoutsis said he was not familiar with the specifics of the contract.

“It’s a good question, and I would appreciate patience on this particular topic,” Papoutsis said, according to audio of the town hall reviewed by Bloomberg. He added that the specifics of the acquisition were “beyond my current understanding at the moment.”

Advertisement

“The desire of Krafton is to have the very best version of Subnautica 2 available for its early access,” he said. “While yes, the software that everybody worked on is in a great spot and it felt like, ‘Hey we should launch this,’ that wasn’t where both parties aligned around.”

He added that “it’s never been told to me that we’re making this change specifically to impact any earnout or anything like that.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsKrafton Delays ‘Subnautica 2’ Game Ahead of $250 Million Payout
Read Next Story