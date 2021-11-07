'Lack of security controls, visibility into user activity put firms at risk'

According to the research, in 70% of organizations, the average end-user has access to more than 10 business applications, many of which contain high-value data—creating ample opportunity for a malicious actor. In that context, the top-three high-value applications that organizations were most concerned with protecting against unauthorized access were IT service management apps such as ServiceNow, cloud consoles such as Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform and marketing and sales enablement applications such as Salesforce.