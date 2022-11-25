Laid off, called back & fired again: Ex-Twitter staffer post for help goes viral

I was laid off from Twitter in early Nov and was told I will receive 3 months of pay as severance. I was called back shortly after that because they think I am "critical talent" and was asked to do documentation and provide "code samples". Last night, I was abruptly fired without any reason and was offered 4 weeks' severance for signing release of claims agreement. Any employment lawyers, please DM me if you can help. I am on H1B and only have 60 days to find a new job during the holidays.

