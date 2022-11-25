Laid off, called back & fired again: Ex-Twitter staffer post for help goes viral

It is surely not a good time to be in the tech sector. Big firms including Google, Amazon, Twitter and others are laying off hundreds of their employees. For some Twitter employees, the situation seems only worse and chaotic. After laying off about 3,700 workers, the microblogging company reportedly reached out to some of these laid-off employees and asked them to return back as they were laid off by ‘mistake’.
It is surely not a good time to be in the tech sector. Big firms including Google, Amazon, Twitter and others are laying off hundreds of their employees. For some Twitter employees, the situation seems only worse and chaotic. After laying off about 3,700 workers, the microblogging company reportedly reached out to some of these laid-off employees and asked them to return back as they were laid off by ‘mistake’.
Now, an anonymous post by one of such ex-Twitter employees has gone viral over the internet. Reportedly posted on Blind (For the unaware, Blind is an anonymous community app for workplace), the employee narrates his story of being fired, hired again and eventually fired back by Twitter. To the end, he cries out for help in the post and asks for legal help.
Now, an anonymous post by one of such ex-Twitter employees has gone viral over the internet. Reportedly posted on Blind (For the unaware, Blind is an anonymous community app for workplace), the employee narrates his story of being fired, hired again and eventually fired back by Twitter. To the end, he cries out for help in the post and asks for legal help.
As per the post, the employee was fired in early November. He was then told that he will receive 3 months of pay as severance. But days later, he was called back for being ‘critical talent’ to Twitter and told to provide ‘code samples’. But it did not end here. The employee was fired later and is now offered 4 weeks severance only.
As per the post, the employee was fired in early November. He was then told that he will receive 3 months of pay as severance. But days later, he was called back for being ‘critical talent’ to Twitter and told to provide ‘code samples’. But it did not end here. The employee was fired later and is now offered 4 weeks severance only.
Here’s the full text of the post shared by the ex-Twitter employee anonymously as shared by Peter Yang, a product lead at Reddit.
Here’s the full text of the post shared by the ex-Twitter employee anonymously as shared by Peter Yang, a product lead at Reddit.
Laid off, called back, now fired.
Laid off, called back, now fired.
I was laid off from Twitter in early Nov and was told I will receive 3 months of pay as severance. I was called back shortly after that because they think I am "critical talent" and was asked to do documentation and provide "code samples". Last night, I was abruptly fired without any reason and was offered 4 weeks' severance for signing release of claims agreement. Any employment lawyers, please DM me if you can help. I am on H1B and only have 60 days to find a new job during the holidays.