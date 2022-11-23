Lava announces Android 13 update for its Blaze 5G

Lava, a home-grown company, has announced on Wednesday that its Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for two years. The company added that its Lava VBlaze 5G will get an assured upgrade to Android 13 operating system. This phone is currently on sale on Amazon and it was launched a few weeks ago. It is priced at ₹10,999 and is claimed as the cheapest selling 5G smartphone by the company.

