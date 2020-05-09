Indian mobile brand Lava on Saturday claimed that they had resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Noida with over 20% production capacity.

According to a report by IANS, Nearly 600 employees of its 3,000-strong workforce are now back at the factory after the company received an approval from the state authorities.

"We welcome government's move to permit mobile phone companies to resume operations. Though we might face some challenge due to the delayed availability of manpower and materials, we have sufficient inventory to maintain the pace of our production for the initial period," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava.

The mobile manufacturing company is ferrying employees in special buses to work. Lava is also encouraging employees to practice basic hygiene and social distancing, both inside and outside the company's premises.

For additional safety of workers, the company is also using some stringent measures including regular health check-ups, fumigation and sanitization of its premises.

"We are also expecting our components partners to open their factories soon. Meanwhile, we have accelerated our efforts towards the localization of components to reduce our dependency on other countries," said Agarwal.

All major smartphone players like Samsung, Vivo, OPPO and Realme resumed limited operations in the Noida-Greater Noida manufacturing belt from May 8. Samsung plans to eventually increase the number of employees to 3000 in the Noida factory.

