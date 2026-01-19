Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched with 50MP Sony camera and 33W fast charging: Price and features

Lava has expanded its Blaze lineup in India with the launch of the Lava Blaze Duo 3, a new mid-range smartphone that brings a secondary AMOLED display to the rear panel. The device is now available for purchase online and focuses on a mix of design novelty and solid everyday specifications.

Price and availability in India The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India and is offered in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is currently on sale via Amazon.

Buyers can choose between two colour options, Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold. Lava has also confirmed that customers will be eligible for free home service support across the country.

Dual display design takes centre stage One of the key highlights of the Blaze Duo 3 is its dual display setup. Alongside the main screen, the phone features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the rear, positioned next to the camera module.

According to Lava, this secondary screen can be used to view notifications, manage music playback and even act as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the rear camera. The company says the feature is designed to improve convenience without compromising on the phone’s slim profile.

Display and software experience On the front, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, aiming to deliver smooth scrolling and vivid visuals.

The smartphone runs on Android 15 out of the box. Lava has promised an upgrade to Android 16, along with two years of security updates, which should add to its long-term appeal in the segment.

Performance and storage

Under the hood, the Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, which is part of the Dimensity 7000 series and is said to reach clock speeds of up to 2.6GHz.

The processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a combination that should offer responsive performance for daily tasks and multitasking.

Camera capabilities For photography, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a single 50 megapixel rear camera using a Sony IMX752 sensor. On the front, there is an 8 megapixel camera housed in a hole punch cutout for selfies and video calls.

Lava highlights the use of the rear display as a preview screen when capturing self-portraits with the main camera, potentially offering better quality compared to the front camera.

Battery and other features The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired fast charging. In terms of security, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock.

