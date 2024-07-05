Lava Blaze X 5G price leaked ahead of official launch on July 10: What we know so far
Lava will launch the Blaze X 5G on July 10. Rumored specs include MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera. Expected pricing starts under Rs. 15,000. It will be sold on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.
Lava, the well-known domestic smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Lava Blaze X 5G, set for July 10. Following this announcement, several leaks have surfaced online, hinting at the price range and key features of the new phone.