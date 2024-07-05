Lava, the well-known domestic smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Lava Blaze X 5G, set for July 10. Following this announcement, several leaks have surfaced online, hinting at the price range and key features of the new phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to these reports, the Lava Blaze X 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and will come with up to 16GB of RAM. The device is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It will be available for purchase on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Rumored Pricing for Lava Blaze X 5G in India A report from Ytechb, citing unnamed sources, suggests that the Lava Blaze X 5G will be available in variants of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The base model is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000. The phone might come in purple, cream, or silver color options. Further pricing details remain unclear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lava Blaze X 5G is anticipated to be more affordable than the Lava Blaze Curve, which was launched in March with a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Expected Specifications for Lava Blaze X 5G The upcoming Lava Blaze X 5G is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, the same chip used in the Lava Blaze Curve. It is expected to have a Full-HD+ curved display and run on Android 14.

The device is also tipped to include a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone will likely come with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava has confirmed that the Lava Blaze X 5G will be launched on July 10 at 12:00 pm IST. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon during the Prime Day sale on July 20 and July 21, with availability in retail stores expected in August.

