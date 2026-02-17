Lava Bold N2 launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications and more

Lava International has launched the Lava Bold N2 in India, expanding its budget smartphone portfolio. The new model will go on sale later this month and will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.

Lava Bold N2: Price and availability The Lava Bold N2 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Sales are set to begin on 27 February.

Customers will be able to choose between two finishes, Indus Black and Siachen White. Lava is also highlighting its free doorstep service support as part of the offering.

Lava Bold N2: Display and design The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel includes a waterdrop-style notch at the top to house the front camera. Lava claims the handset carries an IP64 rating, providing resistance against dust and minor splashes.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been integrated for biometric authentication.

Lava Bold N2: Performance and software Powering the Bold N2 is the Unisoc SC9863A processor, an octa-core chipset designed for entry-level devices. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion of up to an additional 4GB by utilising internal storage.

On the software side, the device runs Android 15 Go edition. Lava says the phone delivers a clean interface without pre-installed advertisements or unnecessary applications.

Lava Bold N2: Cameras and battery In terms of photography, the Bold N2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. An additional secondary sensor is also present, though its specifications have not been detailed. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which Lava positions as a key feature for users seeking extended daily usage without frequent charging.

With its combination of a large screen, substantial battery capacity and basic durability credentials, the Lava Bold N2 is positioned to compete in India’s highly competitive sub-Rs. 8,000 segment.