Indian smartphone and feature phone manufacturer, Lava has launched a new feature phone that has some smartphone-like features. The feature phone called Lava Pulse gets features like heart rate and blood pressure sensor. Despite the additional hardware, the phone is still priced reasonably at ₹1,599. The device will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores across the country.

While the accuracy of the heart-rate sensor on Lava Pulse is yet to be tested, such features were found in premium range smartphones in the past which includes Samsung’s Galaxy flagship. According to the company, Lava Pulse’s sensor readings have accuracy similar to present electronic Heart rate and Blood pressure measuring digital devices.

The new Lava feature phone requires the user to place their finger on the sensor, after which the phone will provide the heart-rate and blood pressure. The feature phone user can also share their health stats in the phone and share it with others if they want.

The phone gets a 2.4-inch display which is wrapped in a polycarbonate body. The user can use a memory card of up to 32GB in the device. The battery is 1800 mAh unit which can get more out of it using a super battery mode. According to the company, in this mode, the phone lasts up to 6 days on a single charge.

Other features include, wireless FM, dual-SIM support and auto call recording. Lava is also promising that the phone will come with a 1-year replacement service promise.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated