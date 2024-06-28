Lava Mobiles teases new Blaze X smartphone ahead of India launch. What all to expect
Teaser images of the upcoming Lava Blaze X reveal a stylish design with a curved display and raised rear camera. A leaked image suggests a 64MP dual rear camera system and 5G connectivity. Lava Mobiles is expected to unveil more details, including the launch date and specifications, soon.
Lava Mobiles is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its Blaze series, with the Blaze X poised to make its debut in India shortly. The company has recently released a series of teaser images, hinting at the imminent launch of the much-anticipated smartphone. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the teasers have already sparked considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts.