Teaser images of the upcoming Lava Blaze X reveal a stylish design with a curved display and raised rear camera. A leaked image suggests a 64MP dual rear camera system and 5G connectivity. Lava Mobiles is expected to unveil more details, including the launch date and specifications, soon.

Lava Mobiles is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its Blaze series, with the Blaze X poised to make its debut in India shortly. The company has recently released a series of teaser images, hinting at the imminent launch of the much-anticipated smartphone. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the teasers have already sparked considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts.

The initial teaser image showcases the side profile of the upcoming Blaze X, revealing a sleek design with a curved display and a slightly raised rear camera module. The image, presented in black shades, also highlights the presence of the volume rocker and power buttons on the phone's right edge.

A second teaser offers a top-down view of the handset, displaying four identical devices arranged to form the letter "X." This image features a beige colourway and confirms that the phone will sport a centrally located circular rear camera module.

In tandem with these teasers, a microsite on Amazon has confirmed the handset's moniker as "Blaze X." This development suggests that an official launch date announcement is on the horizon.

In related news, 91Mobiles has leaked a live image of what is purported to be an upcoming Lava Blaze model. The image displays a back panel with a centrally aligned round camera module, consistent with the design teased for the Blaze X. Although the publication did not specify the handset's name, the design and color options imply that it could indeed be the Blaze X.

The leaked image further suggests that the Blaze X might feature a 64MP dual rear camera system, accompanied by an LED flash unit. Notably, the camera island is black, contrasting with the beige shade of the rest of the back panel. An engraving near the bottom of the panel indicates the handset's 5G connectivity, adding to its appeal.

As anticipation builds, Lava Mobiles is expected to reveal more details about the Blaze X in the coming days, including its official launch date and full specifications.

