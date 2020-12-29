Lava Mobiles to launch new 'Made in India' smartphones on 7 Jan

Lava International Limited., an Indian Smartphone firm, has sent out an invitation for a 7 January virtual event that will witness the launch of new smartphones from the Indian vendor.

In a teaser shared by the Indian company, it has officially revealed that the upcoming smartphones will have "evolved and dynamic engineering".

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

The firm has also begun building hype around the announcement on social media. Taking to Twitter, Lava Mobiles wrote, "The day when Smartphone industry will never be the same again."

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava Mobiles, said that announcement will offer something "that has never happened in the smartphone industry before." He indicated that the device is made locally.

"Never before smartphone engineering has been so evolved and dynamic. Thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to the live webcast of history in the making. I promise what follows will make you feel proudly Indian," Sunil Raina said in the video invitation.

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

Lava Mobiles has already listed the Lava BeU smartphone, designed with women buyers in mind, on its website. The company previously confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will launch a total of five phones, including Lava BeU in January.

Lava will launch as many as four new Made in India smartphones. The devices will be priced between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000, 91Mobiles reported.

Lava BeU price in India

Lava first teased the launch of its BeU smartphone with a tweet on 23 December. It came a day after it announced Lava BeU with dual rear cameras in India.

The firm has already revealed that the handset's price in India has been priced at ₹6,888 for its single 2GB + 32GB storage variant.

The phone is already listed on the official website. The phone, aimed specifically at women, can be purchased in Rose Pink colour.

Alongside Lava BeU, the firm is planning to launch four new smartphones and a smart fitness band on 7 January, the firm said. In addition, Lava also said that the new smartphones will be priced between ₹5,000 and 15,000 and will be available through both online and offline channels.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via