Lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for potential exit as Russia eyes dependence on native apps

In a fresh blow to foreign tech platforms operating in Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker has said that Meta-owned WhatsApp should brace itself to exit the country, as it is likely to be placed on a list of restricted software in the near future.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the State Duma’s information policy committee, made the remarks on his official Telegram channel on Friday. He cited the Russian government’s ongoing efforts to promote digital sovereignty and reduce reliance on platforms developed in so-called "unfriendly countries", a term used by Moscow to describe nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia following its military action in Ukraine.

“It’s time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market,” Gorelkin stated, adding that the growing push to use domestic alternatives could pave the way for a broader exit of Western digital services.

His comments follow President Vladimir Putin’s recent approval of a law aimed at creating a government-backed messaging service, which will be integrated with official state services. The legislation forms part of a wider Kremlin strategy to bolster Russian-made digital tools and limit public exposure to foreign platforms.

Meta Platforms, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, has already faced sweeping bans in Russia since 2022, when both platforms were blocked and the company was declared an “extremist organisation” by a Russian court.

While WhatsApp has so far avoided similar action, its future in Russia now appears increasingly uncertain. The Kremlin this week issued a directive to restrict the use of software and communication tools developed by companies based in “unfriendly” nations, with a deadline of 1 September for compliance.

Although WhatsApp was not explicitly named in the presidential order, Gorelkin indicated that it is very likely to be included on the list of targeted services.

Meta has yet to respond publicly to the development.

Russia's efforts to replace foreign platforms with domestic alternatives have intensified since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, with officials pushing for greater technological self-sufficiency in the face of Western sanctions and corporate pull-outs.