Layoffs aren’t a good look for Big Tech’s growth story

In its first broad reductions in the company’s 18-year history, Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Wednesday said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of its staff. Business software company Salesforce also started dismissing some employees this week. Marking one of his first moves since taking the company over, Elon Muskaxed about half of Twitter’s workforce last week, while ride-hailing company Lyft, payments company Stripe and iBuyer Opendoor Technologies also just announced major reductions. Those followed a dizzying list of earlier announcements from Netflix, Shopify, Tesla, Snap, Compass, Peloton, Twilio and more. Meanwhile, Amazon.com has said it would freeze corporate hiring for months, and Alphabet’s Google has asked some employees to apply for new jobs to remain at the company.

