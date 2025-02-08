Mistral has launched mobile apps for its AI chatbot, Le Chat, expanding its availability on iOS and Android. The chatbot offers advanced features like web searches and image generation, positioning itself against competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Paris-based artificial intelligence firm Mistral has expanded the reach of its AI chatbot, Le Chat, by launching dedicated apps for iOS and Android. Previously accessible only via a web client, the AI assistant is now available on mobile platforms, bringing advanced chatbot capabilities to a wider audience.

Le Chat, powered by Mistral’s large language models (LLMs), is designed to provide intelligent responses, conduct web searches, accept multimodal input, generate images, and execute code within a secure, sandboxed environment. With this expansion, Mistral aims to position Le Chat as a strong competitor to leading AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Performance While many AI chatbots offer similar functionalities, Mistral has emphasised Le Chat's superior speed and quality. The company claims that its chatbot leverages "the fastest inference engines on the planet" and can generate up to 1,000 words per second. According to initial testing by the company's technology experts, Le Chat's response time is slightly faster than that of ChatGPT and Gemini. Notably, users can access these capabilities without requiring an account.

Advanced image generation Mistral has also focused on enhancing image-generation capabilities. Le Chat employs the Black Forest Labs Flux Ultra model, which is reputed for its photorealistic output and strong adherence to user prompts. While image quality remains a subjective matter, early tests indicate that Le Chat produces visually appealing results.

Enterprise-focused solutions Beyond individual users, Mistral is catering to enterprise clients with a secure, on-premises deployment option. Recognising that businesses prefer to avoid storing sensitive or financial information on third-party cloud servers, Mistral offers companies the flexibility to deploy Le Chat locally, integrate it with custom tools, and utilise tailored AI models. This enterprise-tier service has been launched in a private preview phase.

Subscription tiers and pricing Mistral has introduced two new subscription plans alongside the free tier. The Pro subscription, priced at $14.99 (approximately ₹1310), grants access to Mistral's most advanced models, unlimited messaging, higher rate limits, and the option to opt out of data sharing. For businesses, the Team subscription is available at $24.99 (around ₹2180) per user per month, providing enhanced collaboration features.