Leaked renders hint at a redesign for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, featuring a horizontal camera layout for the standard model. The Pro version appears to keep its current configuration. Reports suggest an 'Air' model may replace the Plus variant in the new line-up.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series, as leaked renders have already surfaced, hinting at a significant design overhaul. Images of the purported iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro suggest a fresh approach to the rear camera layout, departing from the aesthetic choices seen in the iPhone 16 models.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Design (Leaked) A render shared by X user @MajinBuOfficial suggests that Apple has opted for a redesigned camera arrangement for the standard iPhone 17 model. Unlike last year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which featured vertically aligned cameras, the leaked image reveals a horizontal camera setup positioned within an elongated camera bar. This new bar extends across the width of the handset, with an LED flash situated on the right-hand side. The render also depicts the phone in a white finish, while the camera bar itself appears darker, hinting that it may retain a uniform colour across all variants.

Meanwhile, renders of the iPhone 17 Pro have appeared on Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech YouTube channel, showcasing a similar camera bar design. However, unlike previous leaks that suggested the Pro models would adopt a horizontal triple-camera layout, these latest images indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro will retain the same camera configuration as its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro. The LED flash can also be seen positioned on the right-hand side of the camera module.

Speculation Surrounding Apple's 2025 Line-Up Reports suggest that Apple may introduce an 'Air' model in its upcoming line-up, replacing the Plus variant. While details remain scarce, this potential shift in branding and product positioning indicates Apple’s continued effort to refine its smartphone range.

As with all early leaks, these renders should be taken with a degree of scepticism. The iPhone 17 series is still several months away from its official launch, and further details are likely to emerge in the coming months. Until then, Apple enthusiasts will have to wait for more concrete information regarding the next iteration of the tech giant’s flagship smartphone.